Spy: Lorde's date at most exclusive party in US

Lorde is seen performing during Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on August 20 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde is expected to spread her sunlight on the footsteps of the Met Gala next month.

Normally held on the first Monday in May, the most glamorous event on the New York calendar is returning with a new date in September, dove-tailing New York Fashion Week, after last year's was cancelled due to the pandemic.

With the 24-year-old's album Solar Power in full flight, pundits have Lorde near the top of Vogue Editor Anna Wintour's famous and ultra-exclusive list of mega-celebrities who are deemed worthy to attend the annual glittering costume ball. Tables start at US$200,000 (NZ$287,000), and individual tickets are US$35,000.

Lorde at the Met Gala in 2016 sporting the cast superstars were lining up to sign.

Vogue has been a fan of Lorde from the beginning and she recently did their 73 questions, while walking through the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.

In 2016, at just 19, Lorde made the party — famously wearing a cast due to a broken arm. Equipped with a vivid marker, she had other celebrities sign it, including Taylor Swift and Kayne West. This year's two key accessories are a Covid Vax card and a mask, for fashion's biggest night out.

The biggest designers in the world carefully choreograph who and what will be seen on the red carpet, so if Lorde does favour a Kiwi, it will be a massive opportunity for the designer.

This year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Vogue has tipped actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and sports star Naomi Osaka, to co-chair the event.

On September 13, the swathe of celebrities and models will climb the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum.

Other regulars expected to make the guest list include Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian.