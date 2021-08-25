'Hardest thing': Lorde reveals what it was like to quit social media

Lorde eats spicy wings on Hot Ones. Video / Complex Networks

Lorde has revealed why she decided to quit social media.

The New Zealand singer released her third album Solar Power last week and went into detail on James Corden's The Late Late Show just how she managed to control the urge to scroll on social media.

"I did it because my brain wasn't working very well anymore," she told Corden and compared her use of social media with an addiction to sugar.

"It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I've ever done. It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me like I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane," she explained.

"And the first little while of not being on social media was totally like that. I was so crabby," she added.

"I felt so disconnected. But it's how my life is now."

However, Lorde didn't toss her cellular device in the water and never use it again. Instead she bides her time on her phone with other vices such as the New York Times' cooking app. She admitted she often reads the comment section on the articles for a sense of community.

"You get all these weird little stories. 'Someone's like, 'I make this for my husband when he gets home from work and he does this.'"

The Stoned At The Nail Salon singer shared her assistant has all her passwords, and she's also gone to the extreme of deleting internet browsers like Safari from her phone.

"I kind of love it," she said.

"You don't actually need to go Google as many things as you think you need to - just do it at home on your computer!"

According to the music review aggregate website Metacritic, Solar Power has received generally favourable reviews since it was released last Friday.

She embarks on a summer tour of New Zealand early next year.