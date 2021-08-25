APRA Silver Scroll award: The Beths, Troy Kingi, Maisey Rika, Tipene, Anthonie Tonnon announced as finalists

The Beths are among the five finalists for the 2021 APRA Silver Scroll. Photo / Supplied

The Beths are among the five finalists for the 2021 APRA Silver Scroll. Photo / Supplied

APRA has announced the country's top songwriters for 2021.

The prestigious Silver Scroll award honours New Zealand's best-written song each year.

APRA voters have selected songs from a variety on genres, and some songwriters secured more than one nomination in the top five.

The Beths, Troy Kingi, Maisey Rika, Tipene, and Anthonie Tonnon are the five artists whose songs were selected by APRA members as finalists.

Maisey Rika and Jonathan Pearce of The Beths are finalists twice, doubling their chances of taking home the top honour.

Pearce is up for the track Jump Rope Gazers, and also co-wrote Leave Love Out Of This by Tonnon.

Rika's song Hiwa-i-te-rangi was named as a finalist, as was Turangawaewae by Tipene, which Rika co-wrote and features on. The talented Māori composer and singer's song Waitī Waitā was also named as a finalist for the APRA Maioha award.

Last year, breakout popstar Benee and her co-writers Josh Fountain and Djeisan Suskov were awarded the Silver Scroll for their catchy song Glitter.

The award is voted on by fellow songwriters.

Past recipients of the Silver Scroll Award include a long list of Kiwi music legends such as Dave Dobbyn, Don McGlashan, Shona Laing, Neil Finn, Bic Runga, Ray Columbus and Lorde.

The Silver Scroll will be presented on October 14.

2021 APRA Silver Scroll finalists:

All Your Ships Have Sailed, written and performed by Troy Kingi (Published by Loop Publishing | Kobalt Music Publishing Australia).

Hiwa-i-te-rangi, written by Maisey Rika, Callum Rei McDougall, Chris Chetland, performed by Maisey Rika.

Jump Rope Gazers, written by Elizabeth Stokes*, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck, performed by The Beths (*Published by Gaga Music obo Carpark Publishing)

Leave Love Out Of This, written by Anthonie Tonnon and Jonathan Pearce, performed by Anthonie Tonnon.

Turangawaewae, written by Stephen Harmer, Maisey Rika, Troy Kingi, Tenei Kesha (10A), performed by Tipene, Troy Kingi, and Maisey Rika.