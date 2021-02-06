Spy: Kiwi V8 ace's fiancee scores gig on travel show

New TV travel host Becky Lamb and her fiancee, supercar driver Fabian Coultard. Sourced from Instagram.

Kiwi V8 Supercars ace Fabian Coulthard's fiancee, Becky Lamb, has been cast to star in an international travel show.

Lamb announced on her blog that she was among the cast of upcoming reality TV series Adventure All Stars.

"This international travel series will take me away to a secret location for six days of fun and adventure, with all the action to be broadcast across Australia," Lamb says.

"The show is produced by the internationally acclaimed Charity TV Global and, pre-filming, I will be fundraising for a very special charity,"

Lamb will be raising money for RizeUp, an Aussie charity supporting victims of domestic violence. Lamb hopes to raise $10,000.

The travel show sees cast members journeying to a secret location for six days of fun and adventure. The show is described as the ultimate road trip, where viewers get to experience incredible locations through the eyes of an engaging and socially conscious cast.

Becky Lamb and Fabian Coultard with children Carter and Mackenzie. Sourced from Instagram.

Coulthard proposed to his long-term girlfriend in August 2019. The Gold Coast-based couple have 3-year-old twins, Carter and his sister, Mackenzie.

Covid seems to have delayed their wedding. In August, Lamb told her followers she had her dream dress but wasn't sure when she would get down the aisle.

The TV show is the latest in a long list of achievements for Newcastle-raised Lamb. She has been a firefighter, a professional dancer, a BMX rider, an in-demand model and model agency owner. These days the 32-year-old is a blogger and YouTuber and co-owner of a skincare brand.

Filming for the Aussie show starts in August. A New Zealand version of the show started filming in late 2019, hosted by Erin Simpson for TVNZ 2.