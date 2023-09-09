While Kiwi motoring star Liam Lawson has been burning up the Italian race track, his US girlfriend has been cheering him on.

After impressing in his Formula 1 debut last week, the 21-year-old Kiwi finished 11th in the Alpha Tauri car in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza earlier this week.

Just a month ago, before Lawson’s career went into overdrive with F1, he was enjoying time with his US-based girlfriend, 20-year-old student Hannah St. John at Laguna Beach in California.

“Rest and ready to get serious again,” he wrote on Instagram under a loved-up picture of himself and St. John.

Earlier last month he was in St John’s home state of Arizona where the couple enjoyed time boating in Lake Havasu City.

Earlier this year, Hastings-born and Pukekohe-raised Lawson introduced St. John to his more than 200,000 Instagram followers. With a racing schedule that takes him all over the world, the Red Bull driver posted pictures of them both in New Zealand, showing her the best sights of Godzone, including a stay in Queenstown, a helicopter ride to the Milford Sound and taking in the lakes and landing on snow-covered mountain tops in Central Otago.

Whilst in Auckland he shared his love of music, the accomplished acoustic guitarist shared photos visiting the Red Bull Music Studios in Grey Lynn.

There’s no sign whether Lawson took St. John on his annual visit to KartSport in Avondale. There is also no sign whether St. John has joined Lawson in Italy during his F1 debut, however she did share an Instagram story with her 12,000 followers of Lawson dining this week.

St John writes loving posts about Lawson on TikTok and Instagram. She was reported by PlayersBio.com to be studying biological and biomedical sciences at Arizona State University. She graduated from Corona Del Mar High School in 2021 and will earn her bachelor’s degree in 2025.