Spy: Josh Thomson's Bridget Jones moment

Josh Thomson and actress Sally Phillips. Photos / Supplied and Getty Images

Kiwi comedian Josh Thomson has headed across the Tasman to star with Bridget Jones actress Sally Phillips.

Thomson is in Perth about to film Aussie comedy movie How to Please a Woman.

Phillips, who starred as Bridget's friend Shazza in all three of the Jones instalments, is heading the cast, which also stars Kiwi expat Erik Thomson, of 800 Words fame.

Erik Thomson told his social media followers he was excited to be heading to Western Australia to work on the series and work with "bloke actor" Josh Thomson and the brilliant Brit Phillips.

How to Please a Woman is a warm-hearted look at sexuality and vulnerability at all stages of life, according to Variety magazine. Phillips plays a 50-something woman who has a Eureka moment and launches an all male-cleaning service.

Phillips told Variety the film was a more-than-funny liberation story for women who have been afraid to ask what they want, at home, at work and in the bedroom.

Josh Thomson stayed mum on his role in the flick but did confess to Spy he was a huge fan of Phillips from her days in UK comedy sketch show Smack the Pony.

The Project panellist made a name for himself Internationally as Pigsy in the Netflix series The New Adventures of Monkey, which he filmed in West Auckland in 2017. More recently he played Bob in US sitcom The Young Rock, about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's early years.

In 2017 Thomson stretched his romantic comedy skills in Gary of the Pacific.

Filming on How to Please a Woman starts this week.