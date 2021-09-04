Spy: Jono and Ben get weird looking for Olympic Gold

Jono and Ben are ready to try their luck at Great Sports.

Strange Kiwi pastimes feature when Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce search for the next great Olympic sport in their new show Jono & Ben: Good Sports starting next Thursday.

Speed-cubing, bathtub racing, rollerblading, medieval combat, chilli eating and Quidditch are just some of the new sports The Hits Breakfast' stars have been trying.

They tell Spy they put their bodies on the line.

"We will have lasting memories, and bruises from getting thrown around in the wrestling ring, eating some of New Zealand's hottest chillies and literally doing cartwheels into the water after falling off trying to barefoot water ski," they say.

The pair say the Tokyo Olympics this year had sports such as skateboarding and climbing so they don't see why there couldn't be many of the unique sports we learned about in this series.

"We got to see a lady pull a 10-tonne truck, bogans do a burnout and lawn mowers getting raced around a track, or a kid solve a Rubik's Cube in less than 10 seconds and would definitely recommend these sports to the Olympic committee, who did say they would be reading this article looking for our recommendations."

One of the duo's highlights in doing the series was attempting kite foiling — a real Olympic sport with Paris 2024 Olympic hopefuls Justina Kitchen and Lukas Walton-Keim (boyfriend of pole vaulter Eliza McCartney).

Lukas Walton-Keim will show Jono and the Ben how to kitefoil.

Walton-Keim, 25, has been kitesurfing since he was 10 years old. He says kite foiling combines the latest technology of kitesurfing and sailing.

As for Pryor's and Boyce's skills on the water, Walton-Keim says Boyce had more success on the board and Pryor with the kite.

The duo were more blunt with their own assessments — admitting they couldn't even nail the kite-flying part of the sport on the beach. The new show is on TVNZ2.