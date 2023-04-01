TV and radio presenter Jack Tame has found his match in TVNZ colleague journalist Mava Moayyed. Photo / Supplied

Television and radio presenter Jack Tame has found his match in TVNZ colleague journalist Mava Moayyed.

Tame, who hosts TVNZ 1′s Q+A and Newstalk ZB’s Saturday Morning show is understood to have been dating Moayyed, a reporter for TVNZ 1′s Sunday Programme, for more than a year.

Tame — a former New York-based 1News US correspondent and Breakfast host — shared some of his beloved Big Apple sites with Moayyed last October.

Last year, Christchurch-born Tame, 36, sold his central Auckland high-rise bachelor pad and in December told his ZB listeners that he had met his girlfriend’s parents and travelled overseas with her, but moving house and settling on an interior design aesthetic was something new for their relationship.

Out of all the many bits of advice Tame’s girlfriend gave — from cushion colours to configuration — he said, for the first time in his adult life, at her insistence, he is now an owner of a coffee table and they also bought a rug together.

He said she also hit a few sales and got a few deals and selected a range of framed prints from French and Japanese artists — impressionist and modern works — which left little room in his new abode for his more man-cavey pictures of rappers, guitarists, and graffiti art.

Tame and Moayyed were not ready to talk publicly about their relationship to Spy — but they did clarify that they were not living together.

In December, Tame shared a picture on Instagram from the TVNZ Christmas party of himself dressed up as Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy and Moayyed in a blonde wig as Burgundy’s love interest, Veronica Corningstone.

Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed at the TVNZ Christmas party last year. Photo / Supplied

Moayyed has been in front of the camera since early last year on Sunday, where she was previously a producer for nearly four years. She has also worked for Radio New Zealand. She has a passion for covering justice, health and education. Earlier in her career Moayyed won the Bruce Jesson Emerging Journalism Prize and in 2020 the prestigious Peter M. Acland Foundation Journalism Fellowship. Born in Nelson, Moayyed has a 5-year-old son named Rumi.

The pair aren’t the only news couple at TVNZ. In January Spy revealed that 1News Sports presenter Andrew Saville had found love with colleague Helen Castles. Famous past TV news relationships include 1News presenter Simon Dallow and ex-wife and former presenter Alison Mau and Newshub presenter Mike McRoberts and ex-wife and former colleague Paula Penfold.

TV and radio presenter Jack Tame has found his match in TVNZ colleague journalist Mava Moayyed. Photo / Supplied



