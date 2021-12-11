Spy: It's a green light for Auckland's events - if you're vaxed

Laura McGoldrick hosting the SailGP event in Auckland.

This week events in Auckland slowly began to blossom again for the double vaccinated. Broadcaster Laura McGoldrick said it all when she said that MCing the SailGP Breakfast on Wednesday morning was glorious.

Guests attended the event at The Hotel Britomart, which brought together sailing greats and sustainable minds to enjoy a morning showcase of the purpose-driven global sporting event, with local sailing legends Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, co-CEOs of the New Zealand SailGP Team, along with CEO Sir Russell Coutts, and Live Ocean Chief Executive Sally Paterson.

Christchurch was due to have hosted the first-ever New Zealand leg of SailGP's second season in January, but MIQ refusals halted plans in August. SailGP will host four world-class sailing events in New Zealand from 2023-2026, encompassing seasons three to six. The first New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will take place in Christchurch in 2023, before alternating between Auckland and Christchurch in subsequent seasons.

Anna Jobsz at the Ladies who Lunch event.

On Wednesday afternoon, events whizz Anna Jobsz re-ignited her popular networking luncheon series with Ladies who Lunch at oceanside restaurant Wynyard Pavilion. Glammed-up guests enjoyed a two-course meal, Lanson champagne on arrival and a gift bag.

The following day it was the turn of the Lads Who Lunch. Another sell-out, with many of the boys getting the iron out for their shirts for the first time in months. This week Jobsz unveiled a series of Friday afternoon summer events for next year called Gin Palace at The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.



On Thursday night Hadleigh Averill and Daniel Hopkirk threw the first birthday for their Private Member Bar, Thursdays. Double-vaxed-only members were invited to a private party and Spy hears the reservations filled up in 10 minutes.

The bar is famous for its outrageous entertainment and strictly no whispers policy, which includes a ban on phones or cameras policy. Over the year, we hear guests have included All Blacks, A-list musicians, actors and TV personalities and a long list of upwardly mobile city folk. The duo intend on rolling out an array of events over summer.