Spy: Inside Zuru founder Nick Mowbray's annual toy mansion party

Jaimee Lupton and partner Nick Mowbray. Photo / Alex Burton

Yes, that may have been a UFO flying over billionaire Nick Mowbray's Toy Mansion last night.

Plans were afoot for a UFO space ship drone to fly over the Coatesville property, to surprise the 450 guests at the bash thrown by Mowbray and partner Jaimee Lupton for the second year in a row.

Last year's theme was the famous Burning Man festival and this year's guests were asked to dress in costume for OUT OF THIS WORLD - from another dimension – an intergalactic, holographic, mystical and celestial theme.

Kim Crossman and Mark Dye. Photo / Instagram

Artists impression of the UFO sighting.

Spy understands the guest list ranged from media personalities Sam Wallace, Anna and Jay Reeve, Laura McGoldrick and husband Blackcap Martin Guptill, boxer Joseph Parker, actress Grace Palmer to Max Key and Uber-rich-listers Harry Hart and Aussie partner Cartier Lee and Paula and Simon Herbert, freshly back from spending the season in Europe.

The hosts planned a prize for best dressed and we reckon if anyone pulled off ET among the tinfoil hats and green faces, they should get it.

As well as working on a mega rollout of Zuru Edge FMCG products this year with Mowbray, Lupton has spent the past six months planning last night's event to rival last year's extravaganza, which was a perfect mini replica of the Nevada dance festival.

This year food trucks galore were to be sprinkled around the vast courtyard and the night's tipple was beverage-du-jour, Pals, to keep guests cheerful. Like last year, the couple planned to give their guests a surprise "moment" at 11pm where they were to be ushered in their intergalactic finest to the front of the property to enjoy a laser and fire show with a UFO space ship drone that did a flyover of the mansion.

The entrance to the mansion lit up for the party. Photo / Instagram

Guests dressed up for the party. Photo / Instagram

Imagine a light show on a grand scale as award-winning "architect of objects, spaces and experiences" Angus Muir was the maestro behind the planned spectacle and is famous for creating some of the most incredible light-focused installations in New Zealand and abroad.

One of the most important elements of the Mowbrays' party is their charity partner, which this year was Crohn's and Colitis NZ, a cause close to Mowbray and Lupton's hearts after Nick battled the disease and had surgery recently. He made a donation of $100,000 and before the event, the guests' tally was tracking towards $20,000 in support of the trust which aims to provide support, advice, resources and information about Crohn's disease and its debilitating effects.