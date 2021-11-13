Spy: Hey baby, No 2 is a charm for these three stars

Anna Hutchison with her new born baby boy.

This week in Hollywood, former Go Girls' star Anna Hutchison and husband, film producer Mike Gillespie, welcomed a baby brother for 2-year-old daughter Joanie Pearl.

"He's here. What an incredible few days. I'm so grateful for the amazing team at UCLA for helping my boy arrive safely, my amazing husband who was the best birth partner, our gorgeous friend Amy for taking such wonderful care of our beautiful girl and everyone who has sent their love to us. Ohhh we are feeling so blessed," Hutchison wrote on Instagram.

The Los Angeles-based actor raved about having a wonderful birth and thanked the medical team, as well as Tauranga-based, Jordyn Gregory, whose Kiwi company, Your Birth Project, specialises in online Hypnobirthing.

Sharyn Casey shared this photo of her newborn baby boy on Instagram.

Also welcoming a baby boy this week was radio showbiz couple Sharyn and Bryce Casey, who also gave special thanks to the medical team at North Shore Hospital. Reuben Ammar Casey, a brother for 3-year-old son Tyson, arrived last Sunday and Sharyn, who will return to screens next year as the co-host of Dancing with the Stars, told her followers the special meaning behind his name.

"Though his namesake suggested the name 'Garriet' and 'Stusan', Reuben is named after one of our friends who's a positive, creative, genuine, kind, amazing force to be reckoned with - also every Reuben we're friends with is the definition of awesome," Sharyn wrote on Instagram.

Her obstetrician, Dr Ammar Al-Abid, gets the honour of Reuben carrying his middle name. Casey explained to her followers that if it were not for him they would not have had either of their sons and the couple are forever grateful to have had Dr Al-Abid on their journey.

Teagan Smith with her new born baby boy Leo.

Less than two weeks after welcoming his second son Leo, All Black Aaron Smith left, with the permission of wife Teagan, to join the All Blacks in Dublin this week.

On Monday last week, the couple welcomed a little brother for 2-year-old son Luka at home in Dunedin. Teagan shared a picture of herself in the birthing pool with Aaron supporting her and told her followers after experiencing her first son's birth in hospital, she felt much more confident and comfortable to have their second baby at home.

"I felt so much more calm, comfy and relaxed during labour this time around, even though it didn't hurt any less, but knowing what to expect - what's coming next and being in a familiar environment with Aaron, my midwife and Mum made the whole birth experience a much more enjoyable one for us," she said.

Smith was one of three All Blacks who hung back from the ABs' tour to welcome babies. Recently Richie Mo'unga and wife Sophie welcomed their second child, a son Marley, and Sam Whitelock and wife Hannah welcomed their third child, a daughter, Penelope.