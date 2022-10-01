Spy: Georgia Fowler spreads the love

Kiwi supermodel Georgia Fowler. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney-based Kiwi supermodel Georgia Fowler has been spreading the love and her brand influence on Instagram for her sister and brother-in-law-to-be.

This week the former Victoria's Secret model did a shout-out to her sister Kate's new luxury organic bed linen business, Sutram.

Kate, a former model, split four years ago from billionaire hospitality baron Justin Hemmes, the father of her two children, and has carved out a new life for herself in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Her Sutram business partner is fellow Kiwi Rukaiya Daud, one of Georgia's best friends at Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland, which older sister Kate also attended.

"Couldn't be prouder of my sister and bestie for the launch of @studio.sutram." Fowler posted. " Their very own brand and the most scrumptious bed linen you have ever dived into, with a colour palette to feast your eyes on." She also highlighted a story on the brand by Vogue.

Georgia, 30, got engaged to Australian restaurateur Nathan Dalah in July this year, with the father of their 1-year-old daughter Dylan dropping to one knee to propose during a Vogue photo shoot they were part of.

In the spring edition of Harper's Bazaar Australia, Georgia was part of a high-fashion spread that celebrated Dalah and his fraternal twin brother Jordan, a fashion designer.

The brothers were shown reversing job roles for the day with Nathan seen in his brother's studio in Paddington and Jordan at the headquarters of Nathan's mega-successful Fishbowl restaurant chain.

Jordan was even photographed going for a morning walk in Point Piper with Georgia, their daughter Dylan and their dog.

In May, Georgia made headlines dazzling on the red carpet in Cannes and in June graced the cover of One Magazine with Dylan. She changed up her look with short hair on the July cover of Harper's Bazaar Greece. In August she was back home in New Zealand working with luxury clothing brand Moncler in Queenstown. Last month Georgia was back in her old stomping ground of Manhattan for New York Fashion Week, attending a Vogue star-studded soiree to celebrate the start of the week and as a special guest of the US singer/songwriter Joe Jonas.