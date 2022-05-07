Are Jordi Webber from Titanium and Canadian actress Laura Marano making a rom-com together?

Spy hears that a third Netflix production is now filming in and around Auckland. It's tipped as a rom-com and a former Kiwi boyband star has snagged himself a role.

The second seasons of the streaming giant's hit shows high school thriller One of Us Is Lying, and post-apocalyptic fable Sweet Tooth, have been filming this year and sources tell Spy that Netflix's new rom-com movie, Choose Love is also underway. Netflix describes the show as its first rom-com to get the interactive treatment, which means viewers get to decide the ending.

Choose Love stars American actress and singer Laura Marano, who must have had a sweet taste of Downunder action when the 26-year-old filmed Netflix movie The Royal Treatment in Dunedin early last year. Marano's mother, Ellen, and sister, fellow actress Vanessa were co-producers on the romantic royal tale and their Instagram feeds gave the show away. Not this time though. It seems Choose Love is much more on the down-low.

Boy band Titanium. Top Row: Haydn Linsley, Zac Taylor Middle: Andrew Papas, TK Paradza, Shaquille Paranihi-Ngauma Bottom: Jordi Webber

Having people on the ground to keep production running in Godzone helps. Choose Love producers Mel Turner and Axel Paton are also producers on Sweet Tooth and previously on Falling Inn Love, the first Netflix film shot entirely in New Zealand.

Marano stars as Cami Conway, a recording engineer who it seems has everything: the dream job, the dream boyfriend Paul - played by 37-year-old Chicago P.D.'s Scott Michael Foster - and a dream future ahead of her. But instead of looking forward she looks back at past relationships.

Could former manufactured boyband Titanium singer Jordi Webber, 27, be the one with whom she is destined for a lifetime of love? Both he and Canadian actor Avan Jogia, 30, have billing up there with Foster.

Webber who has appeared in The Deadlands, Power Rangers, Head High and Shortland Street, shared his Choose Love casting with his social media followers.

"So . . . I'm doing a thing. Looking forward to playing dress ups on this one," Webber posted on Instagram.

Webber plays Jack Menna, Cami's first love and the one that got away. When the film drops on Netflix, Kiwis can vote on his storyline with their remote and hopefully big doors open for the young actors career.