Spy: From Hollywood sci-fi to Auckland theatre ghost

Brooke Williams has left Hollywood to return home.

Actor Brooke Williams has spent the past six years notching up success with Hollywood projects.

Now, after travelling back to Auckland from Los Angeles six months into the pandemic, she couldn't be happier to be home and working on a very different role for the Auckland Theatre Company.

Williams found Hollywood success with three seasons on the time travel show 12 Monkeys on the Syfy cable channel, where she learned to fight and handle weapons. She tells Spy the career arc was completed when she played a serial killer on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"It was such an amazing time and on both shows I met the most extraordinary people — some of whom will be friends for life," Williams says.

Brooke Williams starring in the movie Predicament.

Since being home, the 37-year-old has filmed US Hallmark-esque movie Love Knots with former Shortland Street star Matthew Walker.

"It was so cool to work on Love Knots with Matt. He is an angel, and we had an awesome time together. It was such a treat to come back from LA and that chaos and fear and be shooting a movie in beautiful Matakana on the marina. We literally fed snapper off the wharf one day between scenes and I remember thinking 'Life is good. I am very lucky'," she says.

In November, Williams will take to the stage in the ATC comedy season of Noel Coward as Elvira in Blithe Spirit.

"Elvira is an absolute firecracker of a character. She is irreverent, naughty, and so much fun. For starters, she's a ghost. She was a high-society party girl who partied a little too hard and died young and comes back to haunt her husband, who has a new partner, and drama ensues," says Williams.

Matthew Walker and Brooke Williams starring in Love Knots.

Williams, who is excited to do her first Noel Coward play, thinks audiences will love it. The cast also includes Ginette McDonald and Andrew Grainger.

"It is such an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of comedy and despair, so wicked and so, so funny. It's a wild and charming night out with a wonderful element of escapism and whimsy. After the recent lockdowns and our collective rise in stress levels, I'm excited for people to come and have a really, really good laugh and leave the theatre thoroughly entertained."