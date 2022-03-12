Spy: Former pop star Carly Binding finds true bliss

Carly Binding has announced her engagement to Andy Mateljan.

Congratulations are in order for songstress Carly Binding and her Croatian fiance Andy Mateljan, who this week announced their engagement.

"After five years together, we're engaged," Binding tells Spy.

"Neither Andy nor I are very traditional. Neither of us has been engaged nor married before, which makes it even more special. We're in our 40s and doing this for the first time together. It seems we did things a little in reverse: a baby, then a home, then the engagement."

The 44-year-old singer/song writer has been in the public eye and the music charts since she debuted on Popstars in 1999. She has an 11-year-old son, London, with former Rugby League star Matthew Ridge and she and Mateljan have 2-year-old son Felix together.

Binding loves what a fantastic stepdad and dad her fiance is and although things may seem to have been done in reverse, she says it feels like a natural progression.

"Our plan is to marry in Bali when we can finally get there again. Andy lived there when we met and we spent a large percentage of our first few years together there, so it feels like home to us."

Carly Binding showed off her engagement ring on Instagram.

But don't expect to see pictures of their wedding splashed on the magazine pages - Mateljan is very private and that's just the way Binding likes it.

On complimenting her sparkling diamond engagement ring, the newly engaged bride-to be gushed: "I'm a very lucky lady."

Ridge has had some celebratory news recently too. He and former wife Sally Ridge have become first-time grandparents. Eldest child, fashion influencer Jaime Ridge, posted a picture of her and husband Tommy Bates' newborn baby last week.

The Los Angeles based couple are enjoying their private time with their baby together, and haven't shared the sex or name just yet.

Ridge posted a cute picture of her baby's tiny legs to her 50,000 Instagram followers, simply saying: "The love of our life."