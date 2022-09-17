FBOY (pronounced eff-boy) Island won't be seen on TVNZ+ until early October. Photo / Supplied

Meet the threesome tasked with picking the baddies from the goodies on a new reality show

Rarotonga locals must have got an eyeful when the crew arrived to film a new reality show – and an earful when they learned the show's name. FBOY (pronounced eff-boy) Island won't be seen on TVNZ+ until early October but Spy can now reveal the three women charged with sorting out the lovers from the jerks.

Tradie and model Kiera McLeod, receptionist Kita Bunton and marketer Coco Song will have to figure out who, from the line-up of buffed-to-the-max male contestants, is an FBOY (players looking for one thing and it's not love) and who are the nice guys wanting to know their inner thoughts. The trio have a decent bunch to choose from – 20 men are vying for their attention, trying to lead them on or lead them to love.

The show is hosted by former Shortland Street star Shavaughn Ruakere, who was famously in a long-term relationship with PM Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford.

FBOY Island is hosted by Shavaughn Ruakere. Photo / Supplied

"There's no man drought on FBOY Island so I think the ladies had a ball!" Ruakere tells Spy. "They became really tight friends as well, which was lovely to see."

The actress and former Dancing with the Stars contestant has done her dash of sorting the men from the boys and is now happily ensconced with father-of-three Trevor Rooderkerk.

"Viewers can expect to see medium to rock-hard abs, a bunch of bromances and some actual romance. Once you get in, you get hooked, you get invested."

Receptionist Kita Bunton. Photo / Supplied

But it's not just love in the air, there's cash to be earned - $50,000 a couple. If McLeod, Bunton or Song choose a "Nice Guy" in the finale, the couple automatically split the cash. But if their love antennae are way off and they inadvertently choose an FBOY, it's up to him whether they split the dosh or he takes it all for himself.

The original American HBO series of the same name made headlines last year with the twists, turns and drama of FBOYS impersonating nice guys and the loss of riches.

Ruakere says the Kiwi version is a little less intense, taking the heat out of the air with humour and not taking the whole thing too seriously.

As for our three would-be FBOY judges, 22-year-old McLeod is from Wānaka, loves adventure and a good party, and says she went on the show to break a cycle that's plagued her - falling for the wrong guys.

She values kindness, loyalty and understanding, and describes herself as bubbly, thoughtful and open-minded.

McLeod says she can now spot an FBOY a mile away. She once dated one and says she knows the traits to watch out for - arrogance, overly controlling behaviour and untrustworthiness. The biggest red flag is when he doesn't make an effort to get along with her friends and family, she says. (That said, McLeod's celebrity crush is Johnny Depp!)

Bunton, a 22-year-old from Christchurch, has chosen FBOYS over nice guys in the past and has learned she needs to change her taste in men. She hopes to find her perfect match on the show. Bunton has been single since she was 18 and since then, she says, no one has made it past a second date.

Marketer Coco Song. Photo / Supplied

An expert on FBOYS, Bunton's radar can pick them out if they become keen too quickly, which leads them to get comfortable and cocky too soon, she says. A guy who hides his phone screen from her is another ominous sign of a player.

And if on a first date, he talks about how cute their babies will be, that has FBOY written all over it, she says.

"If a guy really likes you he'll be nervous."

Bunton is aiming for a best friend who actually wants a relationship. She's looking for tall, tanned, large and in charge. She describes herself as confident, entertaining, and a little intimidating.

Song, a 23-year-old Aucklander, has more faith in FBOYs, believing she can tame one if needed. She was a little dubious about finding a true connection on a reality show and hoped to be proven wrong.

Song was sick of Auckland's mass dating scene and was happy to leave it up to the show's producers to serve her up a partner on a silver platter on a tropical island.

She reckons she can sniff out an FBOY in an instant. She's watching out for the smallest lie, laziness or co-dependence. And if he lacks emotional intelligence or is unable to take care of himself, he's a goner. Not being funny, narcissism and gaslighting are also tell-tale signs, she says.

But wait, boys, there's more. Song says misogynistic comments, rudeness, wearing dirty trainers or even slides to a date, holey undies, throwing major shade on an ex, bad hygiene and pushing pull doors are also all bad signs.

There's no telling which way Song will swing as she also thinks nice guys can be a little vanilla.

"No one likes to pick vanilla at an ice cream parlour," she says.

Tradie and model Kiera McLeod Photo / Supplied

Song describes herself as an absolute firecracker whose dating history is like a roller coaster - crazy, fun and thrilling but short.

Next week, Spy meets the male cast and we're told there will be a few familiar faces in the line-up, including one from a past reality show and an author to boot.

Former Heartbreak Island star Kristian Barbarich has just returned home to Auckland from his stint living the influencing life in Los Angeles with his former co-star Harry Jowsey. Spy wonders if Barbarich came home via Rarotonga