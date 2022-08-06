Lynette Forday on Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

Former Shortland Street star Lynette Forday is set to give the youngsters a run for their money in the upcoming season of Celebrity Treasure Island. At 54, the actor, Pilates instructor and motivational speaker is nearly 20 years older than some of the other competitors but, judging from her well-toned abs, that won't be a problem.

Spy can reveal an eclectic mix will join Forday vying to win $100,000 for their chosen charities. They include actor Eds Eramiha, 35, Jesse Tuke, 30, brother of America's Cup star Blair, former Boss Babes' star Iyia Liu, 29, and scientist Dr Joel Rindelaub, 35, who will be putting his trademark mullet and moustache through their paces.

Forday will be one to watch in this mind-over-muscle-to-find-treasure series, filmed in a remote location in Northland. Not only does she have the fitness and physique of someone half her age, she'll put passionate energy into winning the $100,000 for her charity, Sticks 'n' Stones, which runs courses for children and teenagers to help them feel strong and accepted, and to make bullying a thing of the past.

"I am supporting S'n'S because I grew up being called lots of names, so I have a real passion for helping kids know how to deal with being bullied," she says.

The former professional ballet dancer became a household name after playing Dr Grace Kwan in Shortland Street. She was one of the first Asian actors to land a lead role on a primetime show and has gone on to become a motivational speaker with an emphasis on diversity and acceptance.

Forday, mum to teenage daughter Lucia, struggled to accept the shape of her ballerina's body, seeing her slender form as chubby. Since then, working out and staying physically strong has been a lifelong focus.

"I used to be a gym junkie, as in I went every day, but since Covid I have become a pavement junkie. I walk every day for hours. I've become the Forrest Gump of Ponsonby," she says.

The Ride with the Devil star says she loves anything crazy and exciting so she threw herself into the show, but crash landed when it came to the infamous puzzle challenges.

Dr Rindelaub, known for his humorous take on Covid-19, says he jumped at the chance to escape to a deserted beach in the Far North when the country was having its worst outbreak of Covid earlier this year.

Rindelaub did admit his medical nous wasn't super advantageous when it came to surviving on a beach with a group of celebrity strangers. He told Spy that viewers will either lap up his analytical approach on the show ... or find it annoying.

Celebrity Treasure Island contestants: Eds Eramiha, Lyia Liu, Dr Joel Rindelaub and Jesse Tuke.

Either way, he's determined to win the big bucks for his chosen charity, the South Auckland House of Science.

Fellow contestant Liu benefited from some been-there-done-that tips from last year's CTI finalist Edna Swart, who appeared with Liu in the TVNZ+ reality show Boss Babes. Businesswoman Swart warned her former co-star just how hard it would be out in the middle of nowhere with no communication to the outside world and living with very little.

"I'm very carefree and go with the flow, so I did my best and took things as they came," says Liu. She even survived being terrorised by possums but says it was worth the fear of feral attacks for her charity Ronald McDonald House.

She hopes viewers will like her positive attitude although admits she may have annoyed some by arriving at camp badly prepared.

Liu isn't the only CTI cast member with a good mate in last year's final. Dancer Elvis Lopeti is great friends with fellow dancing star Lance Savali.

We hear others to watch out for this season from the 21 castaway reality stars are the not-to-be-messed-with Dame Susan Devoy and very funny Wellington Paranormal star Karen O'Leary.

In the show's first father-and-daughter duo, mental health advocate Mike King will be battling it out with his 25-year-old daughter Alex, radio host, actor and singer. King senior will be competing for his charity, Gumboot Friday, while King junior wants the winnings to go to another of her dad's charities, I am Hope.

Eramiha could be the one to watch to take out this year's win. His Muay Thai fighting gives him the physical presence needed and says he's in camp to bring balance and be mediator, cook, clean and, if chosen, he will lead.

Every challenge Eramiha may win is for New Zealand Mental Health Awareness.

Tuke was last on our screens as an America's Cup reporter for TVNZ and says famous sailing brother Blair gave him sailing tips to sail off the beach like Tom Hank's character in Castaway, sans the coconut.

Tuke admits to taking the games and competition way too seriously, and hilariously compares the effect of a beans-and-rice diet on his digestion to the container ship Ever Given clogging up the Suez Canal.

Tuke's chosen charity Live Ocean was founded by Blair and sailing partner Peter Burling.