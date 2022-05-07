House of Iman's Jaycee Tanuvasa and Tony Su'a.

After two years of Covid cancellations, the country is ready to party. May marks the start of the winter season and events are already filling up social calendars. Here are Spy's top event picks for the coming weeks.

The fun kicked off last night with the opening of Auckland's newest private members' club, The Shy Guy at Victoria Park Market. Several hundred black-tie guests were due to quaff Dom Perignon at the latest indulgent offering from private club maestro Vinci Gin-Nen, of Seafarers' Private Members' bar fame, where some of the biggest international stars in the world have been entertained.

Famous whisky brand Johnnie Walker is partnering with House of Iman and the After Dinner Club for the two coolest parties in May. On May 20, House of Iman, the international ballroom collective renowned for bringing in the art of "voguing", a dance form with an attitude - made famous by Madonna back in 1990.

The exclusive party at Imperial Lane, will celebrate the pioneers of New Zealand's "vogue community". The extravagant costumes and sophisticated light shows will dazzle as the who's who of the LGBTQ+ community dance-off to the maximum, event organisers tell Spy.

Jaycee Tanuvasa, Mother of the House of Iman, says she is "thrilled" to be partnering with the famous whisky brand.

"We love strutting our stuff on the catwalk and Johnnie Walker is all about keeping walking. A match made in heaven," she exclaims. "It is wonderful to see them embracing the versatility and diversity we encapsulate, and humbling that they support our rainbow community. "

The following week, Johnnie Walker will host its second party on May 27 at The Broken Lantern in Ponsonby, with the way-too-cool-for-school After Dinner Club, the house music social club created by music and fashion trendsetters DJ Mac Mylo and Marc Moore of Stolen Girlfriends' Club. Moore will be bringing all the vibes he picked up at Coachella last month.

Spy hears it pays to be friends with members of yet another private club in May and June, The Northern Club. A massive Hollywood-themed extravaganza is planned and some of the richest and most successful folk in the city will be searching for the perfect movie-star look. The club is also going big on a Cuban-themed evening we hear, which will be high on vibe, colour and energy.

After Dinner Clubs Marc Moore.

June's top event pick is the inaugural M9 event, which we think will be the perfect build-up to the country's first official Matariki. Held at Auckland's Civic Theatre, the event boasts an impressive lineup of all-wāhine creatives and leaders who will take to the stage to inspire and entertain audiences with unique stories that speak to the event's theme, Matariki Rau Mahara - the Power of Reflection.

Among the nine lined up are musician Anika Moa, Dr Hinemoa Elder, film producer Chelsea Winstanley and broadcaster Stacey Morrison. Watch this space for more Matariki celebration news and of course what's coming up for the rest of the winter season.