Spy: Eat Pray Shhh? Why did Rachel Hunter stop talking for 19 days?

Mum's the word for Rachel Hunter. Photo: Instagram

Former Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter spent 19 days of silence in India in a true Eat Pray Love yoga journey.

Hunter revealed the almost-three weeks of not speaking in a live Zoom chat called Chasing the Present to promote World Mental Health Day.

She says she fell in love with India after spending time there for her TV show Tour of Beauty. The meditation programme and learning yoga helped her deal with the grief of losing her mother Janine to cancer three years ago.

Her yoga journey has seen her daughter Renee Stewart accompany her to India, learning how to teach the meditational practice as well.

When Hunter started learning yoga she says her whole world just dropped out. She was angry, wondering why she was there and she had a complete meltdown. It was, she says, a positive thing because from there she was able to surrender and rebuild.

At an ashram this year Hunter undertook 19 days of silence. She said it was hard as her mind was so busy, but through meditation and walking in nature, her mind calmed.

No sooner out of silence, she went into a series of Covid lockdowns in India, again alone, comparing her lockdowns to going into constant cycles of silence.

She says we can find solutions in lockdowns where we can find the expansion and space we need in the mind.