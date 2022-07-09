Spy: Dan Carter, Paris and Louis Vuitton

Steven Faid, Zenna Katsikaris and Dan Carter at Louis Vuitton cocktail party. Photo / Supplied

Fresh from travels to Japan and Paris, former All Black Dan Carter was the star attraction at the exclusive Louis Vuitton cocktail party on Wednesday.

Carter, who has worked and collaborated with Louis Vuitton, was at the fashion label's spring-summer men's show in Paris late last month dressed in the label's best, including a backpack and hand-strap clutch bag. He sat front row with the likes of popstar Justin Timberlake and wife, actress Jessica Biel, supermodel Naomi Campbell, former New York Giants player Victor Cruz and French racing driver Pierre Gasly. Rapper Kendrick Lamar also was front row and in a surprise move performed four songs during the show.

Dan Carter in Paris. Photo / Supplied

At the Wednesday night party in Auckland, Carter told Spy he met great people in Paris — and admitted he missed some of the first run of the collection because he loved Lamar's performance so much.

Also at Wednesday's party was Hannah Barrett, who looked radiant and well accessorised with Vuitton. Last week, Hannah and husband All Black Beauden announced they were expecting their second baby.

Barrett told Spy the pair were waiting for a surprise to find out if their daughter, Billie, was having a little brother or sister.

Hannah Barrett. Photo / Supplied

Also enjoying the vibe were radio host Laura McGoldrick, The Block's Shelley Ferguson, artist Grace Wright, fashion designers Maggie Hewitt and Yvonne Bennetti, stylist to the stars Sammy Salsa and Denizen publisher Claire Sullivan-Kraus.

It was a transtasman affair with LV representatives from Sydney coming to show the new in-store collection of the luxury French brand to an array of customers, including well-heeled rich-listers Lady Sarah Fay and Katherine Heatley. A fair bit of shopping was done — while enjoying Veuve Clicquot champagne and canapes by chef Tony Price and his Private Fine Dining team.