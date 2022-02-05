Spy: Dan and Honor Carter's luxury venture

Dan Carter and Honor Dillon are branching out.

Dan and Honor Carter are shareholders in one of Auckland's leading luxury ventures - but is a hospitality venture next on their hit list?

The former All Black great had his Instagram followers wondering if he might be getting into the industry after posting an old picture of himself in front of a famous Ibiza club called DC10 with a caption, "A sign of things to come".

While sources close to the couple could not definitely say what his future plans were for opening a hospitality establishment, they are working closely with new Parnell luxury department store Faradays, in which they are both shareholders.



In Spy's Power Couples' List in the new year, the Carters featured in the list separately to Faradays' owners Edward and Constance von Dadelszen.

We cheekily pointed out the Carters' commercial relationship with Australian chain The Chemist Warehouse, the Australasian pharmacy giant, was not in the same sphere as the luxury brands we have been used to see Dan associated with, such as Louis Vuitton or TAG Heuer.



With Faradays, the Remuera-based couple are right back with the finer things in life they became familiar with when living in Paris.

The von Dadelszens have developed an A-list of monied customers at their clothing store Dadelszen in Parnell. Last November they opened Faradays just around the corner with brands such as Alaia, Givenchy, Alexandre Vauthier, Louboutin and La Perla alongside leading international homeware brands.

Carter is also an ambassador for Faradays and has worked with the von Dadelszens for years.

A spokesperson for Faradays told Spy that Carter has been integral to their success since inception, with his support, interest and influence in the sector.

"The relationship between Dan, Eddie and Constance spans more than a decade, and they have worked very closely together to bring many of the iconic, luxury brands to market in New Zealand and which we are proud to stock exclusively at Faradays today," the spokesperson said.

The Carters may indeed get a taste for hospitality at Faradays, as it has a bar with the very best of champagnes and you can order food to be delivered to your table from across the road at Parnell restaurant favourite Barulho.