Spy: Block's biggest winners: Two weddings and a baby

Emett Valender and Zigie Wightman will be hearing wedding bells.

The biggest The Block NZ winners in Kiwi history Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender are both getting married this year — and this week Cable announced he and his fiancee Lydia Lawrence are soon to be parents.

The best friends and former Wellington flatmates took out The Block NZ in 2016, winning $480,000 for their renovated Meadowbank townhouse.

International travel followed and fast-forward five years and the lads have a busy year in front of them.

Cable announced he was engaged to Lydia Lawrence last February. A month later, the pair bought a house together in Auckland's New Lynn.

Sam Cable and fiancee Lydia Lawrence. Will his dog be best man?

"We can barely handle the dog, but decided to have a baby, due 1st Sept 2021," Cable posted to social media. "Obviously we don't find out the sex until the 20-week mark, but scans would suggest it's keeping up with the size of its dad very early on."

Vallender proposed to his girlfriend Zigie Wightman at Roy's Peak in the South Island last August. A month earlier they also bought a house together.

Vallender is the chief operating officer at design company Citta and Cable is a business unit leader at Burger Fuel.

In a nice Block legacy touch, the pair will be each other's best man. Cable will have Vallender at his side when he marries Lawrence next month at Casita Miro on Waiheke Island. Vallender and Wightman are believed to be looking at venues and dates for later this year.

Adding to their busy year, their latest goal is almost Block-like in its scale — the pair aim to buy 50 investment properties before they hit 50. Each house they sell, they promise to give $1000 to a local school as a thank you to the community for having them.