Spy: Block judge's Valentine's Day Burger Ring proposal

The happy couple, The Block NZ, Judge Jason Bonham and copywriter Luke Evans.

Famous for being the design police on The Block NZ, Jason Bonham has found himself locked in the love department in a whirlwind six-month courtship.

Last weekend, Bonham and copywriter Luke Evans exchanged rings in one of their favourite luxurious settings at Cape Kidnappers.

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers is a special place for the pair — it's where they had their first trip away together, weeks after they met over Instagram.

Evans was living in Sydney as his new fiance filmed The Block.

"It came as a delicious surprise to me when I found out he was on the show only a few months ago," Evans told Spy. "I must admit watching old reruns on YouTube has become one of my favourite pastimes. I've always loved Jason's eye for art, fashion and architecture –— it's one of the things that first drew me to him."

The stylish pair share a love of the same artists and designers and Evans says he has never felt intimidated by Bonham's talent. He was more excited about what he could show him and vice versa.

"We like so many of the same things," Bonham said. "We're both great communicators and share the same sense of humour. We just clicked that first night and have been inseparable ever since. We love our families and friends, and enjoy spending time with them too, but we LOVE our alone time."

A few weeks ago the couple were out on a friend's boat on the harbour watching America's Cup racing. On the way home, they stopped in at the dairy. Evans hugged Bonham, got down on one knee, opened a packet of Burger Rings, pulled one out and asked Bonham to marry him.

"I was a bit surprised, but at the same time, it felt so right. We both felt it was right. I answered 100 times 'yes, yes, I will marry you'. He then tried to put it on my finger, but it didn't fit, so we ate it," says Bonham.

The pair later went to Greg Holland Jewellery and designed their Art Deco style rings together.

Bonham has an emerald-cut diamond and Evans an Asscher-cut diamond, both set in platinum.

"On Valentine's Day at Cape Kidnappers, I managed to get the rings delivered two weeks early and smuggled them down to our special spot without Evans noticing," Bonham says.

"With the help of the staff at Cape Kidnappers, I planned another special picnic at our spot on the beach. The Lodge had prepared a beautiful picnic hamper but upon opening it, the champagne was missing so a staff member who 'forgot it' went back to the car and returned with the champagne — and another box in hand.

"He laid the box down beside us and when Luke popped it open, it was filled to the brim with Burger Rings, under which I had hidden the ring boxes as a surprise. I got down on one knee and re-proposed to Luke."

Bonham is not returning to The Block this year, instead focusing on his design firm Bonham Architecture & Interiors. Next year he is also plans to launch Bonham Home and expand into Australia.

But first, the pair have a wedding to organise.

"We've been toying with a few ideas and dates," Bonham said. "We want our overseas friends and family to be able to attend of course, so will hold off until we know that's possible — or we'll just elope and have a big party. We want to do something unique so we will put a lot of thought into how we want to celebrate with the people we love."