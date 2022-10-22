Andy Allen and Alex Davey. Photo / Instagram

MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen has enjoyed a luxury New Zealand honeymoon at the exclusive Huka Lodge in Taupō.

Two weeks ago, Allen tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Alex Davey at the historic Federation mansion Terrara House in Southern New South Wales.

Allen’s story is similar to that of our own Nadia Lim. He took out the MasterChef title in the show’s fourth season across the Ditch, 10 years ago. After a few pop-up appearances on MasterChef and a clean sweep of the judging panel, he found himself the star of the show - judging alongside Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo in 2020.

The show is as much of a hit in Aotearoa as it is in Australia, where media reported Leong was one of the celebrity guests alongside other A-list names from the foodie and reality worlds.

Originally an electrician, 34-year-old Allen went into the hospitality trade several years after his win and now co-owns upmarket restaurant chain Three Blue Ducks, which has a number of locations around Australia in New South Wales, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Having his honeymoon in Godzone it seems was predestined. In 2020 Allen and Davey were visiting New Zealand and that’s when he proposed. Allen told TV Guide that he drove to what he’d been told was a nice secluded beach ready to pop the question. But when they got there, the beach was super crowded and the only free spot he could find was next to a couple of teenagers pashing.

“It was the least romantic spot ever!” he said.

After postponing their wedding last year most likely due to lockdowns, this year all of their dream plans have finally come true.

Andy Allen has enjoyed a luxury New Zealand honeymoon. Photo / Instagram

Huka Lodge gave the newlyweds all the romance and five-star experience they could dream of, and exposure for one of our country’s most exclusive getaways.

Allen posted pictures of their honeymoon to his almost quarter of a million followers. Waterfalls, swans and ducks, trout fishing, a riverfront suite and 5-star dining were all enjoyed and shared.

The puffer jackets and sweaters came off when the pair jetted out of New Zealand earlier this week to heat things up for part two of their honeymoon in Bora Bora.