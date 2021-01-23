Spy: All we see is radio bubbas!

Sam Wallace with his twin daughters. Sourced from instagram Spy January 2021

Clearly there was something in the water at NZME Radio last year with three of its stars due to have babies within weeks of each other.

Coast Feel Good Breakfast host Sam Wallace, ZM breakfast host Megan Papas and The Hits afternoon presenter Laura McGoldrick-Guptill are all thrilled for each other and the timing of their babies being so close together. All have also been trying to keep cool (or Wallace's fiancee cool,) in the hot summer days.

Wallace says his fiancee, Sarah Bowman has a trouper carrying their identical baby girls who arrived two days later than planned on Thursday, after their elective C-section was delayed. The good news, however, was that the girls arrived on Sarah's birthday.

Wallace was still waiting out the delivery and holding the fort with their 2-year-old son, Brando, when Spy caught up with him. Even with the delay this week, he says the pair are incredibly grateful.

"We don't really have twins in the family and it's a natural pregnancy. We just can't believe how lucky we are to be blessed that we are expecting twins. We have been up late at night discussing plans to co-ordinate double feedings and double nappy changes," Wallace tells Spy.

Sarah Bowman with her twin daughters. Sourced from instagram Spy January 2021

"We know it's going to be very challenging. But it's the biggest and most rewarding challenge we could ever have and we can't wait to meet them and dive into it nappy first!"

"It's been my job to fill up the paddling pool so she can experience a moment of weightlessness and a lovely cool off," he says.

"When we moved into our new house, with more bedrooms, Sarah's non-negotiable requirement was ducted air conditioning," he says.

"Needless to say that thing has been working around the clock keeping her and the two babies on board, at the right temperature. 2021 will be about paying off the electricity bill!"

Megan Papas and Andrew Papas in the nursery.

The first child of Papas and husband Andrew, a baby boy, is due in late February.

"Everyone told me being due in the summer would be hot, but I underestimated how much I would swell! My feet look like they're consuming my shoes," says Megan.

"I've been swimming almost every day, just to keep cool, and feel weightless, at least for a moment." she says.

McGoldrick-Guptill admits to sweating a lot in the heat in her final trimester. She and her husband, Blackcap Martin Guptill, are expecting their second child, a brother for 2-year-old Harley, in mid February.

"We had a fabulous summer, watching cricket and just being a family of three. We are so excited to welcome our baby boy, we have talked about him lots, so I think Harley sort of knows what is coming! The countdown is well and truly on!" she says.

Laura McGoldrick-Guptill and Martin Guptill and their baby bump.

The Papas can't wait to meet their little man.

"My mum has 11 years between grandchildren, so it's fair to say she is chomping at the bit," says Megan. We keep imagining what he will look like. Hopefully he has all of Andrew's features and just my hair. We're pretty sure he'll have some bushy eyebrows."