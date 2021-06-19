Spy: A wedding and return to the court for basketball star

Alex Pledger and Bailee Wilson. Photo / Supplied

The future is looking brighter for basketball star Alex Pledger, starting with his wedding this week.

The former Tall Blacks and Breakers basketball star announced his diagnosis with colorectal cancer in March.

Pledger has kept a positive mindset while undergoing treatment and has shared some of his journey on social media.

A source close to the 2.15m tall centre player tells Spy that although the diagnosis came as a shock, his long-term prognosis is very good and he is feeling upbeat about the whole situation.

Happier times are certainly on the horizon for Pledger. On Tuesday he will wed his gorgeous fiancée Bailee Wilson - a makeup artist and blogger.

Spy hears the couple will marry in the winter wonderland of Gibbston Valley in Central Otago, with about 40 close friends and family.

The couple became engaged two years ago while living in Melbourne, where Pledger was playing for Melbourne United.

The proposal was made on the Melbourne Star ferris wheel and Pledger was relieved Wilson didn't drop the ring. She famously dropped his championship ring when he showed it to her the night they met at Auckland Bar 1885, after the Breakers won the NBL championship for the first time in 2011.

Even though life has thrown him some curveballs over the past few months, Pledger is planning on getting back on the court for the Southland Sharks this season.

The Sharks have been incredibly supportive of Pledger and Wilson throughout the whole ordeal, a source tells Spy.

We wish the couple every happiness for a stunning wedding day and a healthy and happy future.