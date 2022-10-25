Splore is returning next year. Photo / Supplied

Mark your calendars, New Zealand, Splore has confirmed its 2023 show.

Returning to its home in Tāpapakanga Regional Park, after multiple years of disruption and this year’s cancellation following Covid restrictions, the family-friendly art and music festival is back for three days at the height of the Kiwi summer.

Known for being New Zealand’s biggest dress-up party, the festival promises to bring a huge lineup, including the exciting debut solo show from Flight of the Conchords’ star Bret McKenzie.

Set to take place from Feburary 24-26, festival director John Minty has also revealed this year’s theme and says the Splore team is “looking forward to bringing our Splore community together after missing in 2022.

“Every year we have a theme and this year it’s Darling. We are welcoming all our darlings back to the shores of Tāpapakanga, it’s going to be special,” he says of the pōhutukawa-lined beach southeast of Auckland.

With six stages, the festival will also include performances from Baltimore indie heroes Future Islands, featuring charismatic lead singer Samuel T Herring, Brooklyn’s fabulous Illustrious Blacks and UK junglists, The Ragga Twins.

As well as international acts, there will be a strong presence of New Zealand artists with Ladi 6, Jess B, Troy Kingi, Theia, TU and Don McGlashan and the promise of exciting fresh talent, Proteins Of Magic.

Splore Festival 2019. Photo / Dane Scott

Splorers can also expect details about more music, wellness, a children’s zone and art to be announced in the coming months.

News of this summer’s festival comes after event organisers were forced to cancel this year’s event because the country was in the middle of a Covid outbreak.

The announcement was made via Instagram following the Government’s decision to move the country to red on January 23.

“Today’s announcement of the move to red doesn’t leave room for ambiguity. Large events cannot go ahead at this level, and in all likelihood we’ll be at red for some time as we support each other through the spread of Omicron. The best thing we can do is give everyone some certainty and focus our attention towards 2023. “Please bear with us as we work through the details. Ticket holders will be offered refunds or the option to hold on to tickets for Splore 2023.”

LOWDOWN:

What: Splore 2023

Who: Bret McKenzie, Ladi 6, The Ragga Twins, Troy Kingi, Future Islands and more

When: February 24-26, 2023

Where: Tāpapakanga Park

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now via iTicket