The popular cast member has been branded "one of the worst humans" in a TikTok video. Photo / Supplied

The popular cast member has been branded "one of the worst humans" in a TikTok video. Photo / Supplied

She might be one of the world's most beloved Friends, but actor Lisa Kudrow has been branded "one of the worst humans" by a reality TV star.

Spencer Pratt, who rose to fame as part of reality show The Hills in the 2000s, made the claim during a TikTok video.

When asked during the video who the rudest celebrity he'd ever met was, he said: "Oh, that's easy. Phoebe from Friends."

He added: "Hands down, one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with. By far."

Fellow reality TV star Bethenny Frankel chimed in on Pratt's claim by commenting on his post to say she shared the sentiment.

Spencer Pratt, seen here with Heidi Montag, didn't hesitate to name the rudest celebrity he'd ever met. Photo / Supplied

"That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also," she wrote.

Frankel did not elaborate on what that experience had been.

When fans asked Pratt to share why he thought Kudrow was one of the worst humans, he said he would think about it if the video gained enough attention.

"If this hit[s] million plus views I will think about telling the story," he wrote.

Kudrow, 59, was recently seen in Wellington, enjoying dinner at a restaurant on Cuba St.

While her reason for being in New Zealand was unclear, she is producing a new season of Who Do You Think You Are?, which traces celebrities' family histories and often takes stars back to their homelands.