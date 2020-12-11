Website of the Year

Entertainment

Soundtrack to my life: David Farrier

4 minutes to read

David Farrier. Photo / Supplied

Somewhat Damaged - Nine Inch Nails

I think of myself as being quite mellow and I think it's because whenever I even begin to get angry or anything, I vent via music and this is

