Soundtrack to my life: David Farrier

Somewhat Damaged - Nine Inch Nails

I think of myself as being quite mellow and I think it's because whenever I even begin to get angry or anything, I vent via music and this is the perfect example of that. I mean, I think he's screaming "F*** the rest and stab it dead" or something at some point and that's, like, my jam. If I'm having a bad day, I'll turn it up to 10 and I'm so happy in that space. I just feel ecstatic. It's like turning some sort of valve, some sort of release.

I was head boy at a private Christian school and I was like a cardboard cut-out Christian boy. In a way, that song opened up a lot of doors for me. I probably felt a bit naughty listening to it.

High - Lighthouse Family

Any opportunity I can get to play this to a big group of people or a group that can't escape, I will. I mean, it's the opposite of Somewhat Damaged, isn't it? It's like it's been run through an algorithm to make the most uplifting tune. But it's also good. I genuinely like it. I don't enjoy it ironically. I just think it's so majestic. And I'm yet to hear a song that is more uplifting and positive both in its lyrical content and the musicianship. His vocals are just so absolutely smooth and it builds and builds into this giant chorus. I don't think you could play that song to anyone and they wouldn't enjoy it. I'm hoping that people that are reading this will go and listen to it, because it's so majestic.

Welcome to the Black Parade - My Chemical Romance

I was an entertainment reporter and I was always trying to be a bit edgy and often failing. I interviewed My Chemical Romance around the time this came out and I was like, "Look at the silly emo band." I did that kind of thing for a while - I'd sort of do a serious interview with a band and then I'd go into the edit and try to make my little jokes and be funny. And then years later, I came back to that album and I actually listened to it and I think it's a masterpiece.

Love - Mica Levi

This is from a film called Under the Skin, which is probably one of my favourite sci-fi films. It's a song that has a shape and a form. You hear this with a lot of Nine Inch Nails' scoring as well - they create some mood but they're also songs that go places. And I think a lot of music you hear in films or TV, it's just kind of like a drone, or it's not really doing much, but you can listen to this without the film and it still takes. It swells and it takes and it just feels very off-key, and there's a lot of weird things happening on top of each other. It sounds really simple but there's a lot going on.

Starry Night - Peggy Gou

I've never really listened to electronic dance music, which I imagine this is, I'm not sure. I just really like this track. I do a lot of walking, because I don't like driving, so I'm listening to it a lot as I walk. It's upbeat and I don't typically like upbeat music but I'm enjoying it.

I haven't really done this in a while but I've just become fascinated by her life. She's on Instagram and I'm just very jealous of her Berlin existence, because she seems to live in this magical house, which is all orange. It's like this room where she makes her music and it's just like all the best gear you can imagine - in her house. She's got her own fashion label that does really well and so I've been drawn into this very aspirational world in Berlin. And I've been to Berlin for, like, a grand total of one day. And I definitely didn't see this side of Berlin.

