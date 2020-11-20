Website of the Year

Soundtrack to My Life: Beatles, Crowded House and ... Spice Girls? Tim Minchin's favourites

4 minutes to read

Australian musical comedian Tim Minchin has released his new album Apart Together. Photo: Damian Bennett

Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Thriller - Michael Jackson

It's a good tune and totally uncontentious these days. I wasn't ever that into music. I bought Thriller because my cousins got it and I thought, "I want that too".
It

