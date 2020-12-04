Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Soundtrack To My Life: Adrienne Winkelmann

4 minutes to read

Fashion designer Adrienne Winkelmann (left) and creative director Jessica Grubisa in the new AW collection. Photo / Russ Flatt

Canvas
By: Joanna Wane

The bagpipes
One of my first memories is of my father, who served in Korea, taking me to the Anzac Day parade. I remember loving the bagpipes so much but being scared at the same time,