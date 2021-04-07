Sophie Turner responds to new Taylor Swift song about her husband Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

A new Taylor Swift song has resurfaced the singer's past breakup with Joe Jonas.

Swift released Mr. Perfectly Fine ahead of the release of her Fearless album re-recordings, which is due out on Friday. As part of the special release, she's included songs "from the vault" which didn't quite make the cut for the original album.

"It's not NOT a bop," Turner posted in an Instagram story, and Swift soon responded to the compliment poking fun at the song reportedly written about her and Jonas' break up.

When Swift released her 2008 album Fearless, she used the breakup with the Jonas brother for some inspiration for her lyrics. The track Forever and Always is about him.

So Turner's reaction is even juicier considering the likelihood the song is about her husband.

Swift reposted Turner's story and wrote: "Forever bending the knee for the [Queen] of the North," referring to the actress's Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are married and have a daughter together. Photo / Getty Images

The lyrics of the song include: Hello, Mr. Perfectly Fine / How's your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. Always at the Right Place at the Right Time, baby / Hello, Mr. Casually Cruel / Mr. Everything Revolves Around You / I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye / And you're Mr. Perfectly Fine."

Turner and Jonas have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Willa, in July last year.

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up



My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of the original album's release, Swift claimed Joe Jonas had broken up with her in a 27-second phone call.

Page Six reports Swift reflected on the incident in 2019, telling Ellen it was a moment of teenage rebellion for her.

"That was too much," she admitted.