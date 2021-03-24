Solo mother and aspiring artist wins $50,000 on ZM's Secret Sound Competition

One lucky ZM listener has won $50,000 on ZM's Secret Sound competition.

Hawke's Bay solo mother Georgia correctly guessed the secret sound, which was a Blunt umbrella opening.

Georgia told the hosts and ZM listeners she was currently completing an honours degree alongside being a single mother to a 4-year-old daughter.

"It would change my entire life. It would start my career off as a painter, I'm in my honours year at the moment."

"I have a 4-year-old daughter, I'm a sole parent, so it would be absolutely incredible."

Georgia erupted into screams and tears when she was told that her guess was correct.

"Oh my goodness, I can't believe it."

Coincidentally, Georgia bought an umbrella two weeks ago and said that's what "sparked" her mind.

But this isn't the first time Georgia has played the radio station's competition.

Last year Georgia knew exactly what the secret sound was but could not get through the phone lines.

Winning the money isn't the only good thing to happen this week for Georgia as she plans to graduate on Friday.