Solar Power: World reacts to the return of Lorde and her new single

Lorde has released her new single Solar Power, but is it good?

Lorde has released her new single Solar Power, but is it good?

Lorde fans have waited four years for a taste of new music and today the singer gifted them a new song and music video.

In contrast to her last lead single, Green Light, (where her reference to the beach was "she thinks he loves the beach, you're such a damn liar"), Lorde takes a more whimsical approach. She communicates how happy and in love she is.

Opinions about the New Zealand artist's new song appear to be mixed, but it's had generally favourable reactions from critics.

Pitchfork called the track "a soft touch anthem for the season's simple pleasures".

NME said Solar Power is "a gorgeous, sun-kissed rebirth" and gave it a five-star rating.

"Breaking, Lorde ends the pandemic with Solar Power," one fan wrote.

Another tweeted: "solar power by lorde isn't just a song. it's a cultural reset, a lifestyle, a reason to breathe and open your eyes in the morning, a work of art, a hug from a loved one, everything you ever wanted, everything you ever needed."

But others weren't so happy with Lorde's new sound. While her Melodrama collaborator, musician Jack Antonoff, returns to back the song with guitar instrumentals, it is a departure from what fans may have expected.

SHE IS LITERALLY SHINING SHE IS THE SUN HERSELF #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/TRKkcG6hos — out of context lorde 🌞 (@lordecontext) June 10, 2021

I was expecting something more kinda of disappointing

I feel like she set the bar too high form Pure Heroine and Melodrama

https://t.co/PjVIq7V6B8 — 🌱 (@mjerano_) June 11, 2021

*whispers* solar power by lorde is pretty disappointing — 𝕋𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕟 (@msr_ayee) June 11, 2021

"I don't think solar power is bad or anything but it is kind of underwhelming," a fan wrote, but noted it could just be the initial taste of the album's vibe.

Among the several initial hot takes were comparisons to not one, but two movies. So what's the truth Lorde - is your new universe daytime horror Midsommar or Abba-fuelled Mamma Mia?

lorde’s solar power music video is a mix between midsommar and mamma mia,, love that for her pic.twitter.com/u4dlLWclSp — cat. (@lordeonfilm) June 11, 2021

I won't disregard the thought that Lorde started Melodrama in a city, where it's night and different city lights fill the lonely scene. And in her Solar Power, it's daylight and everything are just lit from the Sun. IT REALLY IS A NEW CHAPTER FOR HER. #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/vEDEyotqXj — jeer (@babadjeer) June 11, 2021

Fans in Aotearoa pointed out it was odd timing to release a summery anthem when the country was heading into winter. It seems the singer was prepping for "hot girl summer" and the Northern Hemisphere's summer solstice.

LORDE KICKING OFF HOT GIRL SUMMER BABY #solarpower pic.twitter.com/dh5aGCYgre — InStyle (@InStyle) June 10, 2021

Lorde's mother, Sonja Yelich, welcomed the release of her daughter's new track.

"So excited - welcome to the world #SolarPower," she posted.

The singer did not promote the single yet on her own social media accounts but chose to send an EDM instead.

In an email message to her fans, Lorde expanded on the inspiration behind her new album and talked about the cover art, a long angle shot that shows her butt.

"I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing.

"The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can't wait for you to see."

She says the new album "encapsulates" where she's from.

"Her feet are bare at all times. She's sexy, playful, feral, and free. She's a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around," Lorde wrote.

"Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I'm completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too."