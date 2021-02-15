Snapchat star Tom Sainsbury travels to Hastings with his field guide to New Zealand book

Social media star and comedian Tom Sainsbury will be at the Common Room in Hastings from 7pm on Friday, February 19.

Fiona the wine reviewer could be just the tonic Hawke's Bay needs to get it through Covid uncertainty.

Matamata comedian Tom Sainsbury, who is known for his Snapchat impersonations, will, alert level permitting, be in Hastings this Friday hosting a chat about his new book New Zealanders: A Field Guide.

The social media star will be at The Common Room on February 19 from 7pm reading from his book "which is literally a field guide to the weird and wonderful inhabitants of New Zealand, and the habitats you'll find them."

With level 2 lockdown restrictions in place around the country until at least Wednesday night, a Harper Collins spokeswoman said Sainsbury's talk in Hastings hasn't been cancelled.

"At this stage we are leaving our options open," she said.

Famous for his impersonations Sainsbury said he is especially excited to bring out his character, Fiona the wine reviewer, in Hawke's Bay.

"Being a small town boy myself, I'm also thrilled to be sharing my book of characters with the locals," he said.

The comedian, who has over 38,000 Instagram followers, visited the region in 2019 and said he was really taken with the place and the people.

"I've got some very vocal and supportive Facebook fans in the area as well so will hopefully be meeting some of them on the night of my visit," he said.

After years of mimicking various New Zealand celebrities and stereotypes on his social media platforms including politician Paula Bennett and Gingerbread the Cat the "Snapchat Dude" decided to collate his favourite personalities into a book.

Having admitted that he is completely obsessed with human psychology Sainsbury said humans are entertainingly flawed.

"I've spent a lifetime watching the people that populate this fair nation and boy, there are some wonderful characters out there," he said.

In this book is a comprehensive array of Kiwi heroes and heroines including the useless farmhand that is forever jack-knifing the trailer, the martyr mother who guilt-trips her children and the officious office worker who narks on the rest of the staff for a low level misdemeanour.

Friday's meet at the Common Room with Sainsbury is free entry.

For any more information or Covid-19 updates about the event you can go to Wardini Books' Facebook page.