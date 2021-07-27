Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison dead aged 46

Joey Jordison of Slipknot has died aged 46. Photo / Getty Images

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has died aged 46.

The founding member of the popular US heavy metal band, who also played as a guitarist for horror punk band Murderdolls, "passed away peacefully in his sleep", his family said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021," a statement from Jordison's family reads.

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Jordison was one of the founding members of Slipknot, who pioneered the new wave of heavy metal bands in the US in the 1990s.

In 2013, Slipknot announced through their official website that Jordison had left the band, citing personal reasons, but Jordison quickly claimed he was actually fired, releasing a statement at the time saying Slipknot "has been my life for the last 18 years, and I would never abandon it, or my fans".

After three years of silence following his controversial departure, Jordison revealed in 2016 that he suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that cost him the ability to play the drums.

In 2018, Jordison talked in depth about suffering from the disease, saying symptoms had first started in 2010. He temporarily lost use of his legs and was unable to play the drums before rehabilitation.

However, he said he had recovered with the aid of medical help and intensive work in the gym.