Six60's 2022 concert biggest for Napier's McLean Park

Six60 members Eli Paewai and Marlon Gerbes with the Magpies ahead of their documentary premiere last year. Photo / NZME

Concert promoter Brent Eccles says tickets for Six60's McLean Park gig are tracking "very well" and he predicts a turnout of about 20,000.

"I think the show is going to be great at that venue, it should be a popular one," Eccles said.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said the gig on April 2 will be the first full-sized concert ever at Mclean Park and its biggest since 1984.

"In 1984 we've had Split Enz, which was 6000 people, and in 2013 Stan Walker did an Easter concert and there were about 1200," Murphy said.

Preparations are still in the early stages with travel restrictions on some of the promoter's Auckland-based staff.

"Because they've been stuck in Auckland, they haven't been able to do any site visits. But we've sent them a whole lot of photos and we're only just starting that process."

Murphy said he began speaking with the Six60 promoter about an event more than two years ago.

"We've been working on getting a concert for the last three years or more, so it's really been something we've been wanting to target for a long time."

The venue has a maximum occupancy of 25,000.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the stage will be at the grass end so the band will be playing into the stadium, though details have yet to be confirmed.

Turf protection would be provided by the promoter.

It would be a change from the stadium's regular mix of rugby, cricket and other sporting events, Murphy said earlier.