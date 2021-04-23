Six60 concert tonight: Here's what you need to know

Jono and Ben attempted to sit in every seat at Eden Park Stadium until they found the prize winning seat. Now they're giving away 50 tickets to Six 60's concert at Eden Park.

Aotearoa's own Six60 will close out their summer tour tonight with their long-awaited Eden Park show alongside multiple Kiwi acts.

With about 50,000 concert-goers tipped to pour into the iconic stadium from 4pm, the homegrown band will become the first local act to play a concert at the venue.

If you're planning to head to Eden Park this afternoon to be part of the history-making event, there's a few things you should know before going through the gates.

Whether there's an opening act you don't want to miss or you're wondering where to park, here's everything you need to know to navigate your concert experience with ease.

Show times

4.00pm - Gates open

4.30pm - Maimoa

4.55pm - JessB

5.35pm - Troy Kingi & The Clutch

6.20pm - Sir Dave Dobbyn

7.20pm - Drax Project

8.30pm - SIX60

10.30pm - Show ends

Getting there

Public transport is probably your best option for getting there as on-street parking on many of the nearby streets is not available.

Your concert ticket includes free travel on trains, regular and special event buses to and from Eden Park. After the concert the train line will be split - trains heading west to Swanson will leave from Morningside Station only, while trains heading to Britomart will depart from Kingsland Station. Trains depart every 10-15 minutes from both stations.

There are also three taxi/rideshare locations you can find on Bellwood Ave, Morningside Drive, and New North Rd.

Weather

Bring your raincoats as the odd shower is expected later. The showers will follow a morning of rain then a relatively dry afternoon as a ridge settles over most of the country.

A trough will bring rain to Auckland in time for the concert - but, in good news, it's only expected to be a passing bout of bad weather.

Tickets

Your ticket and venue map will show you the best entry point - make sure if you have a General Admission Standing ticket to get a wristband when you arrive.

Parking and accessibility

Like other event days at Eden Park, there is no parking at the venue and all vehicles must have a relevant parking permit on display.

There are three access points for mobility parking: Gate C sections 402-411, Gate E sections 319-325, and Gate Q general admission. However, there is no viewing platform on the field for accessibility patrons.

If you have a valid mobility parking permit you can park in Cricket Ave on a first-come, first-served basis - spaces are not reserved. You can access the parking off Dominion Rd into Walters Rd, turning left into Cricket Ave.

If you don't have a current mobility permit you can call Eden Park on 09 815 5551 during business hours.

Road closures around the venue include Walters Road, Sandringham Road, Cricket Avenue, Bellwood Avenue, Raleigh Street, and Reimers Avenue from 2pm until midnight. Morningside Drive and Leslie Avenue will close from 6pm until midnight, while Bond Street, New Bond Street, New North Road and Home Street close from 8pm until midnight.

Several other roads in the area will only have managed access and parking restrictions apply - check here for a full list.

What to bring - and what not to bring

Several items are not permitted inside the venue including: alcohol, cans, commercially produced food, drink bottles over one litre full, fireworks, glass bottles, illicit drugs, laser pointers, professional cameras or recording devices, umbrellas, or weapons. Any other items event management staff consider prohibited will be confiscated.

Eden Park is also a smoke and vape-free venue. You can bring an unopened, sealed or empty water bottle and there are refill stations around the stadium.

All patrons and their possessions will be subject to a search prior to being granted entry into the stadium. Bags larger than 450mmx 300mm x 300mm are not permitted. If you are intoxicated, you may be denied entry.

If you need help at the event, please text HELP and your message to 226 for assistance.

Food and drink

You certainly won't go hungry in between set lists with a range of food options available, including vegan and vegetarian alternatives. The Outer Oval will host several local food trucks and there will be a range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.