New Zealand's own Sir Peter Jackson has been revealed as the mastermind behind an incredible Beatles performance at Glastonbury last night where the late John Lennon appeared to sing alongside his old bandmate, Sir Paul McCartney.

According to the Daily Mail, McCartney, 80, delighted fans at the Worthy Farms music festival with a selection of his greatest hits which included a duet with Lennon of I've Got A Feeling - made possible by Jackson's use of custom artificial intelligence (AI).

It's believed Jackson was able to eliminate certain audio from old footage to isolate Lennon's voice, a technique used by the Kiwi filmmaker in his documentary The Beatles: Get Back, about the making of the album Let It Be.

According to the Daily Mail, the film used custom-made AI to manipulate the original recordings by separating out the sounds of instruments, speech and background noise. The process allowed editors to use footage that had previously been unusable.

As the same techniques were employed to bring Lennon "back to life" at Glastonbury last night, McCartney stood on stage and told fans: "I've got a special little thing here. One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John's vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said, 'do you fancy that?'"

And after wowing the crowd, McCartney said: "That's so special for me, man. I know it's virtual but come on – it's John. We're back together."

Fans took to social media to express how thrilled they were by the duet and McCartney's epic performance.

"He's 80. He's played over two and a half hours. The last hour was as good as it will ever get. He's a song writing genius. We're lucky he's touched our lives. He's SIR Paul McCartney. Take a bow Paul … that was unbelievable," tweeted a fan.

Take a bow Paul … that was unbelievable ❤️#Glastonbury2022 #Glastonbury #paulmccartney #macca pic.twitter.com/VtaP8OjISe — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) June 26, 2022

Another posted: "How do you top a guest appearance from Dave Grohl and a visit from Bruce Springsteen? I know how, by being a f***ing Beatle and playing live with the vocals of John Lennon! Wow! We have witnessed something VERY special tonight."

Jackson has previously revealed his own fervour for the Beatles, sharing how he came to put together his documentary about the band.

During a publicity tour for his Beatles film, Jackson allegedly confessed to being a long-time fan and, in an interview with pop culture news outlet LRM Online, said he had inquired as to whether there was any additional footage of the iconic band from Let It Be when it was shot in 1969.

Jackson went on to secure exclusive access to the band's private film archives and turned 60 hours of footage into a three-part documentary. The process reportedly took two years to piece together - longer than his Lord of the Rings films which required three to four months each.