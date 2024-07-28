One year after Sinead O’Connor’s passing, her exact cause of death has been revealed.
It was announced in January that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer had died from natural causes on July 26, 2023, with a friend claiming she may have died from a “broken heart” following the death of her teenage son the year prior.
Now, her death certificate has been made public by her ex-husband, John Reynolds, and with it, her exact cause of death.
It was been widely reported, including by Page Six, that the Irish singer’s death was a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.
Reports say it was also noted on the 56-year-old’s death certificate that she was suffering from a respiratory tract infection at the time she died.