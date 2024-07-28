Advertisement
Sinead O’Connor’s exact cause of death revealed one year after she was found dead in London home

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died on July 26, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

One year after Sinead O’Connor’s passing, her exact cause of death has been revealed.

It was announced in January that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer had died from natural causes on July 26, 2023, with a friend claiming she may have died from a “broken heart” following the death of her teenage son the year prior.

Now, her death certificate has been made public by her ex-husband, John Reynolds, and with it, her exact cause of death.

It was been widely reported, including by Page Six, that the Irish singer’s death was a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Reports say it was also noted on the 56-year-old’s death certificate that she was suffering from a respiratory tract infection at the time she died.

The singer was found 'unresponsive' at her London home last year. Photo / Getty Images
It comes after a spokesperson for Southwark Coroners Court told express.co.uk in January: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

The Grammy winner was found “unresponsive” at her London apartment last year and was “pronounced dead at the scene” shortly after.

Her family announced the news in a statement to RTE at the time, writing: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

A funeral was held for the singer in August with her friends, family, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins, as well as her musical companions including Bono of U2 and Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats.

Hundreds of fans also gathered in her home town of Bray in the south of Dublin and lined the streets as the hearse carrying her casket was taken to its final resting place.

The late singer’s family had invited fans to pay their respects during the procession.

O’Connor is survived by her three living children, Jake, 37, Roisin, 28, and Yeshua, 17.

