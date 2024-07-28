The singer was found 'unresponsive' at her London home last year. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after a spokesperson for Southwark Coroners Court told express.co.uk in January: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

The Grammy winner was found “unresponsive” at her London apartment last year and was “pronounced dead at the scene” shortly after.

Her family announced the news in a statement to RTE at the time, writing: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

A funeral was held for the singer in August with her friends, family, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins, as well as her musical companions including Bono of U2 and Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats.

Hundreds of fans also gathered in her home town of Bray in the south of Dublin and lined the streets as the hearse carrying her casket was taken to its final resting place.

The late singer’s family had invited fans to pay their respects during the procession.

O’Connor is survived by her three living children, Jake, 37, Roisin, 28, and Yeshua, 17.