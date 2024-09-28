Simon Doull, 55, is about to become a dad again.

New Zealand radio personality and ex-Black Caps star Simon Doull has announced he is expecting a child with partner Brigitte Segers.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the 55-year-old wrote in a collab post with Segers: “We have some exciting news to share … Baby Doull is due early April 2025 and we couldn’t be happier.”

Included in the post were two photos of the couple embracing and looking happy, another of a baby onesie outfit laid out next to a few pregnancy tests and Polaroid pictures of a sonogram – and a video of the sonogram itself.

Several well-known broadcasting and sports personalities jumped in the comments to congratulate the couple.