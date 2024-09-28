Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Simon Doull expecting baby with Brigitte Segers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Simon Doull, 55, is about to become a dad again.

New Zealand radio personality and ex-Black Caps star Simon Doull has announced he is expecting a child with partner Brigitte Segers.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the 55-year-old wrote in a collab post with Segers: “We have some exciting news to share … Baby Doull is due early April 2025 and we couldn’t be happier.”

Included in the post were two photos of the couple embracing and looking happy, another of a baby onesie outfit laid out next to a few pregnancy tests and Polaroid pictures of a sonogram – and a video of the sonogram itself.

Several well-known broadcasting and sports personalities jumped in the comments to congratulate the couple.

“EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE,” wrote TV personality Laura McGoldrick.

English former professional cricketer Alex Tudor also commented: “Massive congrats to you both fella.”

Doull, who has two children from a previous marriage, played 32 tests and 42 ODIs for New Zealand.

During the 1999 World Cup, Doull suffered a serious knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery after being selected for the first test against England, marking the second tour in five of England that Doull was forced to cut short because of injury.

Late Sir John Graham, who was manager at the time, said that Doull’s experience and leadership would be sorely missed.

It eventually led to the end of his career as a bowler.

In March 2000, Doull played his final test against Australia and announced his retirement from the sport two years later. Since then, he has held several roles as a broadcaster and commentator.

