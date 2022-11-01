Spotted at Repco by an alarmed lady customer.

The pitfalls of online shopping

Sure, it’s more convenient but it may not be worth it. Here are the downsides:

Incorrect sizes: Even if you measure every contour of your body and triple-check the results, the leather jacket that’s supposedly in your size that you ordered online still won’t fit you. It’s at this point you learn they don’t take returns.

Check the currency: That lightsabre for the kids’ Christmas seemed like a bargain two vodkas in, but not so much when they sucked it out of your bank account in USD.

“Free delivery”: Websites aren’t stupid. They know their free delivery cut-off point is tantalisingly out of reach of what people actually want to buy, forcing them to add more shit into their cart. You’d be better off sucking it up and paying the $10 delivery charge instead of spending an extra $50 on things you don’t need.

Ludicrous shipping times: You accept that global events are stuffing up supply chains. But how can it take four months for a sofa to be chucked into a van and driven to your front door? You could have learnt the necessary carpentry skills to build your own couch in that time.

The safety gap is like the wage gap

The first crash test dummy designed to mimic a woman’s body has finally been developed by a team of Swedish researchers, hoping to end the long history of man-centric safety in cars. Standing at an average height of 162cm (5 feet 3 inches) and weighing 62kg (137 pounds), the dummy will look to replace current methods, which woefully misrepresent a woman’s body in almost every dimension. Women are significantly more likely than men to get injured in a car accident while sitting in the front seat, due in part to the male bias in safety technology. Until now, in the eyes of car manufacturers, people are either men, or children.

AI nails it

Photo / Supplied

Ask an AI engine to recreate “a salmon swimming down a river” and this is what you get.

Next level cunning

My 6-year-old daughter came downstairs from her bedroom and said, “Dad, I think Maddie is dead” (that’s my 3-year-old daughter). Of course, I ran up to make sure Maddie was okay, during which time my oldest daughter raided the biscuit tin.