Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 2: When the branding teams pull together

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Spotted at Repco by an alarmed lady customer.

Spotted at Repco by an alarmed lady customer.

The pitfalls of online shopping

Sure, it’s more convenient but it may not be worth it. Here are the downsides:

Incorrect sizes: Even if you measure every contour of your body and triple-check the results,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment