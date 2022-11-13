Sideswipe: Sign of the times

They're not girls - they're legends Boom! Photo / Supplied

Hand hygiene causes family drama

“My sister never has a towel in her downstairs toilet so every time I wash my hands, I have to ask her for a towel,” shares a reader on href="http://mumsnet.com/" target="_blank">Mumsnet.com. “She used to just go and get me one but is now rolling her eyes every time I ask. Tonight, we were there and when I came out of the bathroom, I asked her for a towel. Everyone in the room burst out laughing and she rolled her eyes and said ‘wipe them in your hair’. She basically went on to say that she’s sick of me asking for a towel, she thinks I’m attention-seeking and making a massive song and dance all the time and it’s boring. I said it’s perfectly normal to want to wash and dry your hands after using the toilet!”

Bags not

Luggage waiting to be reunited with their owners. Photo / Supplied

Luggage on the side from previous flights waiting to be reunited with their owners at Auckland airport. “Good luck receiving your case!” writes Lesley Baillie of Murrays Bay, who wondered whether this luggage had arrived after passengers had left the terminal, or they had forgotten to collect.

The final frontier

There is a big chunk of the universe we can’t see because it is blocked by the central region of our own Milky Way. Now astronomers have been able to determine the existence of a galaxy cluster hiding behind the wonderfully ominous-sounding “zone of avoidance”, which makes up 10 to 20 per cent of the sky visible from Earth.

Marriage is ...

My husband: Ready yet? Ready? About ready? We should go. How much longer do you need? Me: I’m ready. Let’s go.

My husband: Okay. Let me just go to the bathroom first.