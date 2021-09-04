Sideswipe: September 6: The ultimate deconstructed coffee

Ultimate Hipster coffee served in three separate beakers, but it's not deconstructed enough now is it: "They forgot to complete the deconstruction and put the coffee beans separately and give you a grinder along with it. Amateurs ." Spotted in Melbourne.

Unbelievable excuse

I used to work at a staffing agency that placed people at manufacturing positions. Everyone had to be drug tested at the office as part of the orientation. If the pee cup came back as "inconclusive", we'd send the potential hire to a medical lab. They would take another drug test and the lab could determine if the person was on a prescription or using illegal drugs (and therefore, not eligible for hire). So one guy failed his drug test at the lab. He came back to the office claiming that it wasn't his fault. He explained that he was riding in a car and he stuck his head of the window. Then, when the car passed under a bridge, someone threw a bunch of cocaine off the bridge, it hit him in the face, and he accidentally inhaled it."

Mistaken identity pet edition

"Many years ago our cat went missing," writes Raewyn. "It was my then-husband's birthday and we had friends stay the night. When they left to go home in the morning, they returned rather quickly. I could see them in the driveway with my husband, car boot open, looking in. They had found poor pussy down the road, hit by a car. I went out to look - it wasn't our cat, not even the right sex. They had to return him to where they found him. Happily, our little miss turned up a few days later. She had been shut in the neighbour's glasshouse and they had gone away for a long weekend."

Trees happy its spring

Spotted in Auckland Domain by Liz.

Divine intervention

"I was at an outdoor ceremony once, with a storm coming in," writes a reader. "The pastor was trying to move things along so that we wouldn't get caught in the rain (the reception was indoors). He asked if anyone knows of any objection, and instantly, there was a loud clap of thunder. To his credit, the celebrant just paused a moment and then said: 'Anyone else? All right, in that case ...' and finished the ceremony."