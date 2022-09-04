Social media is all smoke and mirrors

Most "mirror selfies" from big-time influencers are just regular pictures taken by a second person while the subject holds up a decoy cellphone to give the appearance of photographing their reflection. The whole appeal of mirror selfies (for people who care about those things) was their genuineness. It was comforting to see these relatable, spontaneous glimpses into the lives of people who had it all. It was understood that they may have cleaned up a bit and tried a few different angles to get the best possible shot, but, in the end, they still presented a real part of themselves.

Dr Mead's longevity

A curious tombstone in Hertfordshire, England, reads: "In Memory of William Mead, M.D. who departed this Life on the 28th of October 1652 aged 148 years, and 9 months, 3 weeks and 4 days." The life expectancy at the time was 30 to 40 years old. So, how did he do it? In life, Mead cooked up medicines that were sold from several shops, including an elixir for long life. The story goes that, following his death, Mead's wife saw an opportunity in the inscribing of his headstone. How better to market an elixir for long life than boast the century-and-a-half age at death of its creator?

Screw you, planet Earth

Tim was rather surprised the morning when he received this package containing a replacement screw for his watch strap, several months after he had ordered it.

"I had actually written-off hope of ever receiving it, but what really blew me away was the packaging. Yes, the tiny black dot in the plastic snap lock bag was packaged in the courier envelope and delivered in the box. Obviously, the sender was concerned that the hardened steel screw might get crushed. I've now given up all hope for the planet and humankind."

Wife takes some convincing on win

Charles Smith, from Virginia, was saying goodbye to his spouse, who was leaving for a trip to another state, and as they bid their farewells, Smith snarked, "I'll call you when I win the lottery."

"Oh, right," she'd replied. Fast-forward a few days, where after checking a ticket he had purchased, Smith discovered he'd won $227,037.

"Of course, she thought I was joking," he said of his wife; she took some convincing.