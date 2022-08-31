Voyager 2022 media awards
Sideswipe: September 1: Cycle separators take the biscuit

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read

"Which person, who has no clue about biscuits, came up with 'Tim Tam' as a nickname for cycle separators? They easily look more like a ChitChat, a Choc Thin or a Cameo Crème," Emma McInnes

