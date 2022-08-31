"Which person, who has no clue about biscuits, came up with 'Tim Tam' as a nickname for cycle separators? They easily look more like a ChitChat, a Choc Thin or a Cameo Crème," Emma McInnes tweets. Others on Twitter reckon the slender versions are aligned to Chocolate Fingers and other say the biscuit analogy doesn't work at all, preferring more protective sounding 'Concrete Soldiers'."

Creeped out finds in basements

"In my wife's parents' basement, at the foot of the stairs was a pool table. My wife (was my girlfriend at the time) and I went down to shoot some pool. As we got to the bottom step, we saw three pool balls rolling around on the table. No one else was down there."

"My great aunt's basement is terrifying. The ceilings are low and it has a dirt floor. Her daughters painted Elmo on the wall and made hand prints in red paint back in the 70s, and it's all chipped and peeling now like something out of a horror movie."

"A gherkin jar full of brine with a Barbie floating inside."

Big hair

The teased bouffants of the 1950s and the Aquanet curls of the 1980s couldn't hold a candle to these hairstyles! Besides, holding a candle to any such hairdo is a bad idea. For a short time in the 1770s, big hair was bigger than ever. Ladies in England and France wore elaborate constructions on their heads that saw their hair lifted high and decorated with jewellery, toys, flowers and whatever could contribute to the look. The style even travelled to America, where it was only used for special occasions by wealthy city dwellers because Americans were pretty busy in the 1770s. Stylists had to climb ladders or hang from ropes to reach the hair they were working on! Big hair wasn't limited to women, either, as men known as macaronis adopted bouffant styles, too.

A love poem by @brian_bilston

Duvet,

you are so groovet,

I'd like to stay under you

all of Tuesdet.