Sideswipe: September 2: Let's give this guy a hand

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
"Hand smashed off by a drunk. Police too busy," reads the sign.

James Smith of Papamoa writes: "Go figure? Where's the long arm of the law when you need them ... a tipsy pedestrian's encounter with an expensive bronze figurine was neatly summarised in this message outside