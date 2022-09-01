"Hand smashed off by a drunk. Police too busy," reads the sign.

James Smith of Papamoa writes: "Go figure? Where's the long arm of the law when you need them ... a tipsy pedestrian's encounter with an expensive bronze figurine was neatly summarised in this message outside an upmarket designer store in Tauranga."

Better work stories

A reader writes: "I worked at a vet clinic as a tech for a long time. A woman came in to put her ex-husband's cat to sleep (husband had the cat prior to the marriage.) She wanted to euthanise the cat because it 'slept too much and was old'. The cat was old but she was also perfectly healthy. We were dubious but she told us that if we didn't put the cat down she'd find someone else who would. We agreed, charged her for euthanasia and for cremation (she didn't want ashes back, thankfully). After she leaves we don't put the cat down. We keep her as a clinic cat and she lived several more years in good health and happiness before dying of old age. The vet would joke that the euthanasia and cremation costs were 'adoption fees'."

Mt Eden goes off!

Man has audacity to keep looking at phone when wife has put hers down

A woman is annoyed that her partner is ignoring her and staring at his phone when she put hers down 30 seconds ago. Charlotte Phelps, aged 35, laid her phone on the table after an hour playing The Sims only to discover that husband Stephen was not ready and waiting for her company but was instead absorbed in his own device. She said: "It's a sad indictment of modern relationships in my view. Here I am, living life free of the shackles of technology, and he's chained to his digital crutch ... I worry about his addiction, I really do. Sure, I use my phone. I play the odd game, I browse Instagram, I see what everyone's up to on Facebook and the local community group, I check out auctions near me and Rightmove. But I'm able to put it down so we can watch TV together. If he can't that's sad." (Via The Daily Mash)