Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: September 28: We don't consent to your lazy spelling

2 minutes to read
Sign on Edmond Road, Takapuna

Sign on Edmond Road, Takapuna

Ana Samways
By:

Chivalry is resentful

A man's gallant offer of his coat to a chilly date has backfired by her accepting and wearing it. Gentleman Tom Logan has been left confused and outraged after shivering date Nikki