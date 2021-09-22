Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: September 23: Feeling powerless

Ana Samways
So bad its great

The Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest is a challenge to write the worst opening paragraph to a novel possible. It's named for the author of the 1830 novel Paul Clifford, which began with: