Sideswipe: September 22: The British v the ants

Ana Samways
2 mins to read

Towns in America

Ink, Arkansas. The story goes that when selecting a town name, the ballot said: "Please write in ink." And they did.

Chicken, Alaska, was supposedly named such because no one could agree